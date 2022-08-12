Jet Airways Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.53 crore, down 83.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.53 crore in June 2022 down 83.03% from Rs. 73.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 390.11 crore in June 2022 down 202.5% from Rs. 128.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 347.15 crore in June 2022 down 326.79% from Rs. 81.34 crore in June 2021.

Jet Airways shares closed at 103.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 35.31% over the last 12 months.