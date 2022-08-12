 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.53 crore, down 83.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.53 crore in June 2022 down 83.03% from Rs. 73.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 390.11 crore in June 2022 down 202.5% from Rs. 128.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 347.15 crore in June 2022 down 326.79% from Rs. 81.34 crore in June 2021.

Jet Airways shares closed at 103.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 35.31% over the last 12 months.

Jet Airways
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.53 11.00 73.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.53 11.00 73.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.22 5.54 5.46
Depreciation 41.75 41.61 44.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 355.03 196.85 150.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -389.47 -233.00 -127.17
Other Income 0.57 0.63 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -388.90 -232.37 -125.99
Interest 1.21 1.26 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -390.11 -233.63 -128.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -390.11 -233.63 -128.96
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -390.11 -233.63 -128.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -390.11 -233.63 -128.96
Equity Share Capital 113.60 113.60 113.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -34.34 -20.57 -11.35
Diluted EPS -34.34 -20.57 -11.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -34.34 -20.57 -11.35
Diluted EPS -34.34 -20.57 -11.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
