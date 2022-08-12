Jet Airways Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.53 crore, down 83.03% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.53 crore in June 2022 down 83.03% from Rs. 73.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 390.11 crore in June 2022 down 202.5% from Rs. 128.96 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 347.15 crore in June 2022 down 326.79% from Rs. 81.34 crore in June 2021.
Jet Airways shares closed at 103.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 35.31% over the last 12 months.
|Jet Airways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.53
|11.00
|73.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.53
|11.00
|73.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.22
|5.54
|5.46
|Depreciation
|41.75
|41.61
|44.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|355.03
|196.85
|150.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-389.47
|-233.00
|-127.17
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.63
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-388.90
|-232.37
|-125.99
|Interest
|1.21
|1.26
|2.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-390.11
|-233.63
|-128.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-390.11
|-233.63
|-128.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-390.11
|-233.63
|-128.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-390.11
|-233.63
|-128.96
|Equity Share Capital
|113.60
|113.60
|113.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.34
|-20.57
|-11.35
|Diluted EPS
|-34.34
|-20.57
|-11.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.34
|-20.57
|-11.35
|Diluted EPS
|-34.34
|-20.57
|-11.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited