Jet Airways Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,147.98 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,147.98 crore in December 2018 up 1.02% from Rs. 6,086.20 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 587.77 crore in December 2018 down 455.69% from Rs. 165.25 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 220.49 crore in December 2018 down 140.51% from Rs. 544.25 crore in December 2017.
Jet Airways shares closed at 225.90 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.30% returns over the last 6 months and -71.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jet Airways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,147.98
|6,161.15
|6,086.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,147.98
|6,161.15
|6,086.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,387.72
|2,419.76
|1,840.08
|Employees Cost
|781.18
|803.46
|728.59
|Depreciation
|110.42
|110.98
|156.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|578.53
|637.33
|699.63
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,671.44
|3,331.24
|2,536.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-381.31
|-1,141.62
|124.24
|Other Income
|50.40
|75.54
|263.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-330.91
|-1,066.08
|387.38
|Interest
|256.86
|231.38
|222.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-587.77
|-1,297.46
|165.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-587.77
|-1,297.46
|165.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-587.77
|-1,297.46
|165.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-587.77
|-1,297.46
|165.25
|Equity Share Capital
|113.60
|113.60
|113.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.74
|-114.22
|14.55
|Diluted EPS
|-51.74
|-114.22
|14.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.74
|-114.22
|14.55
|Diluted EPS
|-51.74
|-114.22
|14.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited