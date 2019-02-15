Jet Airways Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,147.98 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,147.98 crore in December 2018 up 1.02% from Rs. 6,086.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 587.77 crore in December 2018 down 455.69% from Rs. 165.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 220.49 crore in December 2018 down 140.51% from Rs. 544.25 crore in December 2017.

Jet Airways shares closed at 225.90 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.30% returns over the last 6 months and -71.88% over the last 12 months.