Jet Airways posts net loss of Rs 390 crore for June quarter as revenues fall 83%

Jet Airways on August 11 reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for the three months ended June which was more than twice the amount it had reported in the year-ago period. The full-service carrier had reported a loss of Rs 129 crore in the April-June quarter last year.

The defunct carrier's revenue from operations declined 83 percent to Rs 12.53 crore for the quarter under review, the airline said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The fall in Jet Airways' revenues was mostly due to lower proceeds from aircraft rentals as that recalled its aircraft and started testing them to start operations in India once again.

Jet Airways has also started the process of hiring pilots for Airbus A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.

The airline's total income stood at Rs 13.10 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The airline -- which received an air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 -- is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing.

Currently, the airline has just one operational aircraft -- which is a B737NG -- in its fleet.

The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September.

Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019, and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore.