Jenburkt Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.85 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.85 crore in September 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 35.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2022 down 13.85% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.37 in September 2021.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 579.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 2.79% over the last 12 months.