    Jenburkt Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.85 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jenburkt Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.85 crore in September 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 35.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2022 down 13.85% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

    Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.37 in September 2021.

    Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 579.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 2.79% over the last 12 months.

    Jenburkt Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.8531.1335.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.8531.1335.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.772.802.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.155.195.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.850.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.089.169.12
    Depreciation0.540.540.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.527.557.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.076.749.82
    Other Income1.261.141.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.337.8811.01
    Interest0.090.090.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.247.7910.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.247.7910.90
    Tax2.371.842.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.875.957.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.875.957.97
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9612.9717.37
    Diluted EPS14.9612.9717.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9612.9717.37
    Diluted EPS14.9612.9717.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

