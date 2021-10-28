Jenburkt Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore, up 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore in September 2021 up 16.48% from Rs. 30.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021 up 40.52% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021 up 39.76% from Rs. 8.20 crore in September 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 17.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.36 in September 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 481.95 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and 34.60% over the last 12 months.