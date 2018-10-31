Jenburkt Pharma Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, down 12.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in September 2018 down 12.96% from Rs. 36.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2018 down 42.41% from Rs. 9.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in September 2018 down 40.1% from Rs. 13.34 crore in September 2017.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.52 in September 2018 from Rs. 21.90 in September 2017.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 671.50 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.