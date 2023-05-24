Jenburkt Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore in March 2023 up 24.42% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 up 84.24% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2023 up 47.55% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.51 in March 2022.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 736.70 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.82% over the last 12 months.