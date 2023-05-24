English
    Jenburkt Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jenburkt Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore in March 2023 up 24.42% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 up 84.24% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2023 up 47.55% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

    Jenburkt Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.51 in March 2022.

    Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 736.70 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.82% over the last 12 months.

    Jenburkt Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.2034.5728.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.2034.5728.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.632.922.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.595.625.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.90-0.44-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.1210.459.11
    Depreciation0.590.580.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.479.037.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.906.404.11
    Other Income1.261.461.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.167.865.39
    Interest0.080.100.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.087.765.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.087.765.27
    Tax1.722.321.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.355.433.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.355.433.45
    Equity Share Capital4.414.574.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9211.847.51
    Diluted EPS13.9211.847.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9211.847.51
    Diluted EPS13.9211.847.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 24, 2023