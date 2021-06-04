MARKET NEWS

Jenburkt Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jenburkt Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in March 2021 down 2.37% from Rs. 30.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2021 down 16.03% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2021 down 17.02% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 536.95 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations29.5631.8230.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.5631.8230.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.921.942.22
Purchase of Traded Goods3.275.014.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.322.210.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.918.469.48
Depreciation0.530.510.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.117.187.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.506.515.72
Other Income1.261.051.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.767.567.01
Interest0.120.120.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.647.446.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.647.446.89
Tax1.761.502.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.885.954.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.885.954.62
Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.4512.9610.06
Diluted EPS8.4512.9610.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.4512.9610.06
Diluted EPS8.4512.9610.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

