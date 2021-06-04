Jenburkt Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in March 2021 down 2.37% from Rs. 30.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2021 down 16.03% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2021 down 17.02% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 536.95 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)