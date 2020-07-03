App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Jenburkt Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jenburkt Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in March 2020 down 13.8% from Rs. 35.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020 down 33.04% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2020 down 22.97% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2019.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.02 in March 2019.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 363.60 on July 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations30.2833.5935.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.2833.5935.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.222.572.34
Purchase of Traded Goods4.276.587.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.900.16-0.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.489.078.22
Depreciation0.570.660.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.118.568.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.725.988.56
Other Income1.290.830.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.016.829.49
Interest0.120.140.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.896.679.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.896.679.39
Tax2.272.032.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.624.646.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.624.646.89
Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.0610.1115.02
Diluted EPS10.0610.1115.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.0610.1115.02
Diluted EPS10.0610.1115.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jenburkt Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results

