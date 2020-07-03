Jenburkt Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in March 2020 down 13.8% from Rs. 35.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020 down 33.04% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2020 down 22.97% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2019.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.02 in March 2019.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 363.60 on July 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.