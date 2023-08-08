English
    Jenburkt Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.18 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jenburkt Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 31.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 down 4.99% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

    Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.97 in June 2022.

    Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 756.80 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.09% returns over the last 6 months and 41.66% over the last 12 months.

    Jenburkt Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.1835.2031.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.1835.2031.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.052.632.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.213.595.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.712.90-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.669.129.16
    Depreciation0.500.590.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.009.477.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.476.906.74
    Other Income1.041.261.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.508.167.88
    Interest0.070.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.438.087.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.438.087.79
    Tax2.061.721.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.376.355.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.376.355.95
    Equity Share Capital4.414.414.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1713.9212.97
    Diluted EPS12.1713.9212.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1713.9212.97
    Diluted EPS12.1713.9212.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

