Jenburkt Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.18 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 31.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 down 4.99% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.97 in June 2022.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 756.80 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.09% returns over the last 6 months and 41.66% over the last 12 months.