Jenburkt Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in June 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 27.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022 up 28% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.13 in June 2021.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 528.10 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.