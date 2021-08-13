Jenburkt Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.18 crore, up 55.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.18 crore in June 2021 up 55.93% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021 up 361.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021 up 309.37% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2020.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 501.65 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)