Jenburkt Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 33.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 12.74% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 2.18% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2021.