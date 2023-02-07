English
    Jenburkt Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jenburkt Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 33.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 12.74% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 2.18% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2021.

    Jenburkt Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.5735.8533.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.5735.8533.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.922.773.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.626.156.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.44-0.28-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4510.089.62
    Depreciation0.580.540.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.038.528.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.408.076.50
    Other Income1.461.261.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.869.337.79
    Interest0.100.090.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.769.247.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.769.247.68
    Tax2.322.371.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.436.876.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.436.876.23
    Equity Share Capital4.574.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8414.9613.57
    Diluted EPS11.8414.9613.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8414.9613.57
    Diluted EPS11.8414.9613.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited