Jenburkt Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 33.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 12.74% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2022 up 2.18% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2021.

Jenburkt Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.57 in December 2021.

Jenburkt Pharma shares closed at 641.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 6.81% over the last 12 months.