Jefferies expects Nifty to retest 15,500 mark; here's why

Mahesh Nandurkar, analyst at Jefferies India, expects Nifty to retest its previous lows of 15,500 points amid recent corrections that started after US Federal Reserve increased rates. Nifty is down over 6% from its recent peak.

Recently, the US Fed has upped its key rates by 75 basis points to tackle inflation and will likely hike further. In response to this, Reserve Bank of India also hiked rates for a third time by 50 bps.

Other global central banks such as the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 50 bps last month, Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday delivered its eighth straight hike -- and fifth consecutive rise of 50 bps -- while Reserve Bank of Australia delivered a smaller-than-anticipated 25 bp rate rise. On September 7, the Bank of Canada hiked its policy rate to 3.25%, its highest level in 14 years. The euro zone's central bank hiked rates by a record 0.75%

Nandurkar expects FMCG, power utilities and pharma will be good defensives amid volatile markets while NBFC, realty, metals and industrials could be more vulnerable.

"We are currently in the 4th correction since Nifty's October 2021 peak. Barring healthcare and FMCG (consistently defensive), the sector performance has varied during the periods of corrections. The same should continue in this correction as well. IT services would be vulnerable as concerns could emerge on revenue growth outlook. Select PSUs like NTPC, PowerGrid should serve well as defensive," Jefferies India said.

Despite global headwinds, Nifty is the best performer globally. It is down 10% year to date. Other global indices such as South Korea's Kospi fell 25%, Taiwan 24%, Germany's DAX 21%, France's CAC 16%, MSCI EM and China Heng Seng down nearly 24% each so far this year.

According to Jefferies report, Nifty is 40% above pre-COVID peak, and valuations at 18.4xPE are 5-15% above the pre-COVID/LT average. This is despite the RBI's repo rate and the benchmark 10-year bond yields now 75-100bps above pre-COVID levels.

"While earnings could see some support in Sep qtr from an early festive season; we believe deterioration in global macro and valuations concerns could catch-up with the Indian markets", Jefferies India report added.

The brokerage firm said the current account deficit is likely to hit a 10 year high of 3.3% in FY23 amid record trade deficit.

"Historical analysis suggests that domestic flows slow down when trailing 12-m market returns turn negative. We are currently at that stage and would be interesting to watch out for the flows trend. Additionally, property markets have started to give double digit returns after being dead over the 2013-2020 period and hence possibility of some diversion of flows is possible, the report added.