Jefferies maintains IndusInd Bank as top buy; sets price target at Rs 1,550

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Jefferies India is bullish on private sector lender IndusInd Bank (IIB) and has raised its price target for the stock by as much as 50 percent from the current market price. The brokerage, in a recent note to investors, retained IndusInd Bank  as its top buy and increased the price target to Rs 1550.

During an interaction with the management, the CEO emphasized that despite the extension of tenure being only two years as opposed to the anticipated 3 years, the bank is making significant progress towards achieving robust growth, enhancing its core business operations and boosting its return on assets, the brokerage said in the note.

The bank remains committed to expanding its expertise in specific domains to increase its liabilities among high-net-worth individuals, non-resident Indians and wealthy clients, as well as extending its loan portfolio to encompass new vehicle loans, micro-banking and small and medium-sized enterprise loans.

IndusInd Bank has witnessed an improvement in its funding profile, with the share of retail deposits (based on LCR) increasing from 31 percent in March 2020 to 40 percent at present. The share of CDs has decreased from 15-16 percent to below 5 percent, and the share of borrowings has reduced from 23 percent in March 2020 to 11 percent currently. Management believes that refinancing lines are of high quality as they offer long-term funds at reasonable costs without SLR/CRR requirements. However, IIB's term deposit premium to the top three private banks has decreased from its peak of around 180 basis points in August 2020 to 60 basis points now.