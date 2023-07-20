Jefferies India maintains buy rating on Newgen Software; ups target price by 26%

.

Brokerage firm Jefferies India has maintained a buy rating on Newgen Software Technology Ltd and increased its target price by 26 percent to Rs 860 a share from the current market price after the firm posted better than expected June quarter earnings.

The firm's net profit zoomed 57% in the June quarter to Rs 30.2 crore from Rs 19.2 crore from a year ago while its revenue was at Rs 252 crore, up 34 percent against Rs 187 crore last year.

Management highlighted the robust growth prospects in conventional markets such as India and the EMEA, with a particular focus on banks. The increasing emphasis on digitalising customer journeys in these regions is expected to drive this growth.

Revenue drivers

The revenue growth was primarily fueled by a remarkable 3x year-on-year surge in license sales, marking the highest ever license sales in the first quarter. Additionally, there was substantial support from a strong 28% year-on-year growth in Annuity revenues. Specifically, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenues witnessed an impressive 50% year-on-year increase, while Support revenues also experienced a healthy growth of 31% year-on-year.

Management highlighted a significant increase in orders from new and existing clients, especially in the banking vertical. In the US, growth was bolstered by an unexpected perpetual license booking in 1Q, despite ongoing challenges. However, management remains optimistic about growth picking up in the US for FY24.

Despite the strong license sales in 1Q, management is confident of continued robust license bookings throughout FY24. As a result of this positive performance, Jefferies FY24-25 revenue estimates have been raised by 2%, and it anticipate a 23% revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from FY23 to FY25.

"We raise our FY24-25 EPS estimates by 2-4% to reflect the 1Q beat and expect a 23% EPS Cagr over FY23-25. Newgen's consistent growth delivery has driven a doubling of the stock YTD, despite which it still trades at 21x PE, which is +1std above its average levels. The company's strong presence in its core markets offers strong earnings growth visibility which should sustain current valuations. We raise our target PE to 21x, in line with its current multiple, which implies a PEG ratio of 0.9, and maintain our Buy," Jefferies said in a note to investors.