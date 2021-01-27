Jeevan Scient Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore, up 98.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore in December 2020 up 98.51% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2020 up 1041.25% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2020 up 271.55% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2019.

Jeevan Scient EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 41.95 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.70% returns over the last 6 months and 103.15% over the last 12 months.