Jeevan Scient Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 117.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2021 up 117.22% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021 up 169.89% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021 up 197.83% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2020.

Jeevan Scient EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2020.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 101.75 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 192.39% returns over the last 6 months and 444.12% over the last 12 months.