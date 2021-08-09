Jeevan Scient Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 224.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in June 2021 up 224.33% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2021 up 674.3% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2021 up 675.32% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

Jeevan Scient EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2020.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 86.20 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 315.42% over the last 12 months.