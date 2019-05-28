JD Orgochem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 33.08% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2019 up 404.79% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 up 256.72% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.

JD Orgochem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2018.

JD Orgochem shares closed at 3.40 on July 09, 2014 (NSE)