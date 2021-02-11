JD Orgochem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 25.56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

JD Orgochem shares closed at 3.40 on July 09, 2014 (NSE)