JCT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:
Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 196.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.78 crore in September 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2022 down 207.09% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.
JCT shares closed at 3.19 on November 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -28.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|JCT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.34
|195.60
|196.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.34
|195.60
|196.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|99.67
|127.32
|110.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.28
|-13.10
|2.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.93
|24.29
|24.29
|Depreciation
|3.69
|2.52
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.59
|50.60
|52.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.82
|3.97
|3.38
|Other Income
|1.11
|3.43
|3.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.71
|7.40
|6.86
|Interest
|10.07
|9.94
|12.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.78
|-2.54
|-6.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.78
|-2.54
|-6.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.78
|-2.54
|-6.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.78
|-2.54
|-6.12
|Equity Share Capital
|217.08
|217.08
|217.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.03
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited