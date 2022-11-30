 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JCT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 196.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.78 crore in September 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2022 down 207.09% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

JCT shares closed at 3.19 on November 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -28.79% over the last 12 months.

JCT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.34 195.60 196.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.34 195.60 196.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.67 127.32 110.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.28 -13.10 2.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.93 24.29 24.29
Depreciation 3.69 2.52 3.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.59 50.60 52.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.82 3.97 3.38
Other Income 1.11 3.43 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.71 7.40 6.86
Interest 10.07 9.94 12.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.78 -2.54 -6.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -24.78 -2.54 -6.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.78 -2.54 -6.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.78 -2.54 -6.12
Equity Share Capital 217.08 217.08 217.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.03 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.03 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.03 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.03 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 30, 2022 09:11 am