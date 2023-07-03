English
    JCT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.82 crore, down 50.66% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.82 crore in March 2023 down 50.66% from Rs. 236.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.45 crore in March 2023 down 240.34% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 152.15% from Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2022.

    JCT shares closed at 2.10 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.78% returns over the last 6 months and -35.19% over the last 12 months.

    JCT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.82153.12236.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.82153.12236.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.5886.59145.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.0311.501.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9122.9125.50
    Depreciation2.812.653.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.0545.8050.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.50-16.339.71
    Other Income1.488.1831.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.02-8.1541.24
    Interest13.4310.4413.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-39.45-18.5928.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-39.45-18.5928.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-39.45-18.5928.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-39.45-18.5928.11
    Equity Share Capital217.08217.08217.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.210.32
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.210.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.210.32
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.210.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:00 am