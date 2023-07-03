JCT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.82 crore, down 50.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.82 crore in March 2023 down 50.66% from Rs. 236.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.45 crore in March 2023 down 240.34% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 152.15% from Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2022.
JCT shares closed at 2.10 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.78% returns over the last 6 months and -35.19% over the last 12 months.
|JCT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.82
|153.12
|236.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.82
|153.12
|236.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|81.58
|86.59
|145.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.03
|11.50
|1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.91
|22.91
|25.50
|Depreciation
|2.81
|2.65
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.05
|45.80
|50.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.50
|-16.33
|9.71
|Other Income
|1.48
|8.18
|31.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.02
|-8.15
|41.24
|Interest
|13.43
|10.44
|13.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.45
|-18.59
|28.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.45
|-18.59
|28.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.45
|-18.59
|28.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.45
|-18.59
|28.11
|Equity Share Capital
|217.08
|217.08
|217.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.21
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.21
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.21
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.21
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited