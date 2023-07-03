JCT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.82 crore, down 50.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.82 crore in March 2023 down 50.66% from Rs. 236.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.45 crore in March 2023 down 240.34% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 152.15% from Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2022.

JCT shares closed at 2.10 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.78% returns over the last 6 months and -35.19% over the last 12 months.