JCT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:
Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore in March 2019 up 17.99% from Rs. 185.07 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.54 crore in March 2019 down 330.24% from Rs. 10.12 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2019 up 146.64% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2018.
JCT shares closed at 1.46 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|JCT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|218.36
|188.61
|185.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|218.36
|188.61
|185.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.94
|118.36
|121.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.15
|-12.08
|12.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.15
|29.54
|30.00
|Depreciation
|3.69
|4.49
|7.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.29
|46.47
|16.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.14
|1.83
|-2.84
|Other Income
|2.13
|1.99
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.27
|3.82
|-1.98
|Interest
|53.81
|9.15
|7.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.54
|-5.33
|-9.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.54
|-5.33
|-9.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.54
|-5.33
|-10.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.54
|-5.33
|-10.12
|Equity Share Capital
|209.61
|149.53
|149.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.07
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.07
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.07
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.07
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited