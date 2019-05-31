JCT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore in March 2019 up 17.99% from Rs. 185.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.54 crore in March 2019 down 330.24% from Rs. 10.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2019 up 146.64% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2018.

JCT shares closed at 1.46 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.