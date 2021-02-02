JCT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 186.78 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.78 crore in December 2020 up 6.09% from Rs. 176.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2020 up 177.88% from Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2020 up 1259.55% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2019.

JCT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

JCT shares closed at 0.88 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 12.82% over the last 12 months.