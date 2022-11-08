 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JBM Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.21 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.21 crore in September 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 755.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.20 crore in September 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 25.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.73 crore in September 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 83.26 crore in September 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in September 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 416.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 58.53% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,010.21 848.64 755.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,010.21 848.64 755.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 749.39 612.10 558.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.87 -1.90 -8.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.98 86.88 67.22
Depreciation 25.36 24.20 21.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.25 75.21 60.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.10 52.15 56.57
Other Income 11.27 5.18 5.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.37 57.33 62.15
Interest 25.74 20.70 19.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.63 36.63 42.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.63 36.63 42.22
Tax 13.43 9.52 16.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.20 27.11 25.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.20 27.11 25.61
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 2.29 5.41
Diluted EPS 3.23 2.29 5.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 2.29 5.41
Diluted EPS 3.23 2.29 5.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.