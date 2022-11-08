English
    JBM Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.21 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,010.21 crore in September 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 755.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.20 crore in September 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 25.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.73 crore in September 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 83.26 crore in September 2021.

    JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in September 2021.

    JBM Auto shares closed at 416.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 58.53% over the last 12 months.

    JBM Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,010.21848.64755.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,010.21848.64755.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials749.39612.10558.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.87-1.90-8.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.9886.8867.22
    Depreciation25.3624.2021.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.2575.2160.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1052.1556.57
    Other Income11.275.185.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3757.3362.15
    Interest25.7420.7019.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.6336.6342.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.6336.6342.22
    Tax13.439.5216.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.2027.1125.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.2027.1125.61
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.232.295.41
    Diluted EPS3.232.295.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.232.295.41
    Diluted EPS3.232.295.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:58 pm