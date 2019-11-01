JBM Auto Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 207.31 crore, down 18.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.31 crore in September 2019 down 18.04% from Rs. 252.93 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2019 down 38.24% from Rs. 12.58 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2019 down 14.53% from Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2018.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.08 in September 2018.

JBM Auto shares closed at 225.90 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.