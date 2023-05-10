English
    JBM Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 963.88 crore, down 8.65% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 963.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.65% from Rs. 1,055.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2023 down 68.45% from Rs. 84.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.58 crore in March 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 114.76 crore in March 2022.

    JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.19 in March 2022.

    JBM Auto shares closed at 829.30 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.22% returns over the last 6 months and 67.35% over the last 12 months.

    JBM Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations963.88926.521,055.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations963.88926.521,055.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials713.26656.10750.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.9310.9916.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.5482.3292.71
    Depreciation25.6125.2322.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.0989.0186.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3162.8786.74
    Other Income11.669.795.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.9772.6692.43
    Interest31.3731.5518.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.6041.1173.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.6041.1173.83
    Tax9.7911.62-11.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8129.4984.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8129.4984.98
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.272.497.19
    Diluted EPS2.272.497.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.272.497.19
    Diluted EPS2.272.497.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 03:00 pm