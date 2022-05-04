 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBM Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,055.10 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,055.10 crore in March 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 738.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.98 crore in March 2022 up 159.23% from Rs. 32.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.76 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 87.83 crore in March 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 501.55 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.36% returns over the last 6 months and 200.58% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,055.10 811.48 738.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,055.10 811.48 738.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 750.42 615.19 532.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.34 -15.80 -14.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.71 71.26 61.64
Depreciation 22.33 21.73 21.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.56 60.25 76.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.74 58.85 62.21
Other Income 5.69 9.09 4.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.43 67.94 66.71
Interest 18.60 18.54 15.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.83 49.40 51.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.83 49.40 51.15
Tax -11.15 16.98 18.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.98 32.42 32.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.98 32.42 32.78
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 6.85 6.93
Diluted EPS 7.19 6.85 6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 6.85 6.93
Diluted EPS 7.19 6.85 6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:56 am
