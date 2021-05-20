JBM Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.67 crore, up 55.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.67 crore in March 2021 up 55.44% from Rs. 475.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.78 crore in March 2021 up 99.15% from Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.83 crore in March 2021 up 49.68% from Rs. 58.68 crore in March 2020.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2020.

JBM Auto shares closed at 433.95 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.08% returns over the last 6 months and 179.43% over the last 12 months.