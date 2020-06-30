App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JBM Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 475.21 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 475.21 crore in March 2020 down 20.97% from Rs. 601.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2020 down 39.17% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.68 crore in March 2020 down 21.4% from Rs. 74.66 crore in March 2019.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.72 in March 2019.

JBM Auto shares closed at 218.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations475.21467.04601.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations475.21467.04601.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials374.72337.04406.79
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.42-15.2523.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.8048.1454.93
Depreciation17.7418.5320.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.1240.3748.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2538.2147.13
Other Income3.693.297.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9441.5054.60
Interest15.6215.5815.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3225.9239.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.3225.9239.35
Tax8.869.4812.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.4616.4427.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.4616.4427.06
Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.483.485.72
Diluted EPS3.483.485.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.483.485.72
Diluted EPS3.483.485.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.