JBM Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 475.21 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.21 crore in March 2020 down 20.97% from Rs. 601.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2020 down 39.17% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.68 crore in March 2020 down 21.4% from Rs. 74.66 crore in March 2019.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.72 in March 2019.

JBM Auto shares closed at 218.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.