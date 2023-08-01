English
    JBM Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 843.78 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 843.78 crore in June 2023 down 0.57% from Rs. 848.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.43 crore in June 2023 down 28.33% from Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.45 crore in June 2023 up 6.03% from Rs. 81.53 crore in June 2022.

    JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2022.

    JBM Auto shares closed at 1,401.65 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 162.31% returns over the last 6 months and 225.44% over the last 12 months.

    JBM Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations843.78963.88848.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations843.78963.88848.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials597.26713.26612.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.43-10.93-1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.2189.5486.88
    Depreciation27.1225.6124.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.0290.0975.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6056.3152.15
    Other Income7.7311.665.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3367.9757.33
    Interest33.3131.3720.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0236.6036.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.0236.6036.63
    Tax6.599.799.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4326.8127.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4326.8127.11
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.272.29
    Diluted EPS1.642.272.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.272.29
    Diluted EPS1.642.272.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

