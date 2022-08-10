 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBM Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 848.64 crore, up 55.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 848.64 crore in June 2022 up 55.52% from Rs. 545.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022 up 94.99% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.53 crore in June 2022 up 34.89% from Rs. 60.44 crore in June 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 429.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.95% returns over the last 6 months and 114.20% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 848.64 1,055.10 545.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 848.64 1,055.10 545.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 612.10 750.42 363.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.90 16.34 16.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.88 92.71 61.25
Depreciation 24.20 22.33 20.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.21 86.56 47.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.15 86.74 36.53
Other Income 5.18 5.69 3.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.33 92.43 40.40
Interest 20.70 18.60 18.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.63 73.83 22.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.63 73.83 22.11
Tax 9.52 -11.15 8.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.11 84.98 13.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.11 84.98 13.90
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 7.19 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.29 7.19 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 7.19 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.29 7.19 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
