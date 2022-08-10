JBM Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 848.64 crore, up 55.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 848.64 crore in June 2022 up 55.52% from Rs. 545.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022 up 94.99% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.53 crore in June 2022 up 34.89% from Rs. 60.44 crore in June 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 429.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.95% returns over the last 6 months and 114.20% over the last 12 months.