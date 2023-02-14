 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBM Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore in December 2022 up 14.18% from Rs. 811.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 89.67 crore in December 2021.

JBM Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 926.52 1,010.21 811.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 926.52 1,010.21 811.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 656.10 749.39 615.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.99 -7.87 -15.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.32 91.98 71.26
Depreciation 25.23 25.36 21.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.01 85.25 60.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.87 66.10 58.85
Other Income 9.79 11.27 9.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.66 77.37 67.94
Interest 31.55 25.74 18.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.11 51.63 49.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.11 51.63 49.40
Tax 11.62 13.43 16.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.49 38.20 32.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.49 38.20 32.42
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 3.23 6.85
Diluted EPS 2.49 3.23 6.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 3.23 6.85
Diluted EPS 2.49 3.23 6.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
