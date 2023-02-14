JBM Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore in December 2022 up 14.18% from Rs. 811.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 89.67 crore in December 2021.