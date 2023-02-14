English
    JBM Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore in December 2022 up 14.18% from Rs. 811.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 89.67 crore in December 2021.

    JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in December 2021.

    JBM Auto shares closed at 516.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.99% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.

    JBM Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations926.521,010.21811.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations926.521,010.21811.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials656.10749.39615.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.99-7.87-15.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.3291.9871.26
    Depreciation25.2325.3621.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.0185.2560.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.8766.1058.85
    Other Income9.7911.279.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6677.3767.94
    Interest31.5525.7418.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1151.6349.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.1151.6349.40
    Tax11.6213.4316.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4938.2032.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4938.2032.42
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.493.236.85
    Diluted EPS2.493.236.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.493.236.85
    Diluted EPS2.493.236.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am