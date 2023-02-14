JBM Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 926.52 crore in December 2022 up 14.18% from Rs. 811.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.89 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 89.67 crore in December 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in December 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 516.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.99% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.