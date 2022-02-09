JBM Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 811.48 crore, up 39.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.48 crore in December 2021 up 39.79% from Rs. 580.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2021 up 52.71% from Rs. 21.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.67 crore in December 2021 up 31.5% from Rs. 68.19 crore in December 2020.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2020.

JBM Auto shares closed at 1,431.20 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)