JBM Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,029.24 crore, up 36.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,029.24 crore in September 2022 up 36.74% from Rs. 752.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.18 crore in September 2022 up 43% from Rs. 25.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.29 crore in September 2022 up 35.55% from Rs. 82.84 crore in September 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 416.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 58.53% over the last 12 months.