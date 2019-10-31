App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JBM Auto Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 388.13 crore, down 14.63% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.13 crore in September 2019 down 14.63% from Rs. 454.62 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in September 2019 down 22.15% from Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.26 crore in September 2019 down 13.79% from Rs. 59.46 crore in September 2018.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.12 in September 2018.

JBM Auto shares closed at 228.75 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.47% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations388.13397.57454.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations388.13397.57454.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials265.21269.95302.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.267.6119.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.1442.5943.32
Depreciation14.2714.3714.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.1629.5034.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.0933.5539.90
Other Income3.903.524.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9937.0744.68
Interest12.7412.8112.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2524.2632.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.2524.2632.47
Tax9.589.0912.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.6715.1719.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.6715.1719.99
Minority Interest-2.15-1.46-2.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates3.751.373.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2715.0820.90
Equity Share Capital20.4020.4020.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.993.705.12
Diluted EPS3.993.705.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.993.705.12
Diluted EPS3.993.705.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results

