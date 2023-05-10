JBM Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.06 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.06 crore in March 2023 down 5.8% from Rs. 1,072.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.07 crore in March 2023 down 67.22% from Rs. 85.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.08 crore in March 2023 down 13.99% from Rs. 127.98 crore in March 2022.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.26 in March 2022.

JBM Auto shares closed at 829.30 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.22% returns over the last 6 months and 67.35% over the last 12 months.