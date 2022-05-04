 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBM Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.29 crore, up 43.95% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,072.29 crore in March 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 744.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.64 crore in March 2022 up 161.74% from Rs. 32.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.98 crore in March 2022 up 44.82% from Rs. 88.37 crore in March 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 501.55 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.36% returns over the last 6 months and 200.58% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,072.29 821.24 744.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,072.29 821.24 744.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 748.97 609.01 531.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.67 -11.08 -12.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.98 74.66 63.37
Depreciation 25.53 23.61 21.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.62 63.17 77.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.52 61.87 62.95
Other Income 4.93 8.64 4.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.45 70.51 67.13
Interest 20.74 18.85 15.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.71 51.66 52.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.71 51.66 52.13
Tax -11.68 17.61 18.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.39 34.05 33.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.39 34.05 33.54
Minority Interest -0.19 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.56 -0.98 -0.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.64 33.07 32.72
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.26 6.99 6.92
Diluted EPS 7.26 6.99 6.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.26 6.99 6.92
Diluted EPS 7.26 6.99 6.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:17 pm
