JBM Auto Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 482.50 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.50 crore in March 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 447.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2019 down 2.97% from Rs. 23.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.55 crore in March 2019 up 6.09% from Rs. 58.96 crore in March 2018.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.94 in March 2018.

JBM Auto shares closed at 257.25 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.55% over the last 12 months.