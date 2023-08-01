English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JBM Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 946.22 crore, up 9.39% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 946.22 crore in June 2023 up 9.39% from Rs. 865.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.18 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.28 crore in June 2023 up 35.33% from Rs. 88.14 crore in June 2022.

    JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2022.

    JBM Auto shares closed at 1,401.65 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 162.31% returns over the last 6 months and 225.44% over the last 12 months.

    JBM Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations946.221,010.06865.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations946.221,010.06865.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials649.26715.18613.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.62-10.09-4.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.34102.3795.03
    Depreciation39.8838.0728.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.7995.2177.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5769.3254.69
    Other Income3.832.694.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.4072.0159.19
    Interest39.2335.0623.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.1736.9535.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.1736.9535.82
    Tax8.068.339.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1128.6226.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1128.6226.73
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.34-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.83-0.21-0.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.1828.0725.81
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6523.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.402.18
    Diluted EPS2.562.402.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.402.18
    Diluted EPS2.562.402.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!