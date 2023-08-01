JBM Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 946.22 crore, up 9.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 946.22 crore in June 2023 up 9.39% from Rs. 865.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.18 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.28 crore in June 2023 up 35.33% from Rs. 88.14 crore in June 2022.

JBM Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2022.

JBM Auto shares closed at 1,401.65 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 162.31% returns over the last 6 months and 225.44% over the last 12 months.