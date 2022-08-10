 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBM Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.03 crore, up 58.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 865.03 crore in June 2022 up 58.2% from Rs. 546.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2022 up 111.9% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in June 2022 up 48.91% from Rs. 59.19 crore in June 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 429.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.95% returns over the last 6 months and 114.20% over the last 12 months.

JBM Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 865.03 1,072.29 546.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 865.03 1,072.29 546.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 613.04 748.97 365.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.65 16.67 12.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.03 94.98 62.98
Depreciation 28.95 25.53 20.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.97 88.62 48.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.69 97.52 35.93
Other Income 4.50 4.93 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.19 102.45 38.75
Interest 23.37 20.74 17.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.82 81.71 21.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.82 81.71 21.47
Tax 9.09 -11.68 7.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.73 93.39 13.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.73 93.39 13.59
Minority Interest -0.12 -0.19 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.80 -7.56 -1.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.81 85.64 12.18
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 7.26 2.57
Diluted EPS 2.18 7.26 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 7.26 2.57
Diluted EPS 2.18 7.26 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #JBM Auto #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
