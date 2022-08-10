JBM Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.03 crore, up 58.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.03 crore in June 2022 up 58.2% from Rs. 546.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2022 up 111.9% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in June 2022 up 48.91% from Rs. 59.19 crore in June 2021.

JBM Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2021.

JBM Auto shares closed at 429.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.95% returns over the last 6 months and 114.20% over the last 12 months.