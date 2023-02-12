JBM Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore in December 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 821.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2022 up 3.81% from Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.75 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 94.12 crore in December 2021.