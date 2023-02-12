 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JBM Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JBM Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 953.05 crore in December 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 821.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2022 up 3.81% from Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.75 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 94.12 crore in December 2021.

JBM Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 953.05 1,029.24 821.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 953.05 1,029.24 821.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 648.92 750.68 609.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.42 -9.82 -11.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.77 98.23 74.66
Depreciation 32.10 31.19 23.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.26 88.60 63.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.58 70.36 61.87
Other Income 9.07 10.74 8.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.65 81.10 70.51
Interest 37.94 29.34 18.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.71 51.76 51.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.71 51.76 51.66
Tax 13.02 13.96 17.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.69 37.80 34.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.69 37.80 34.05
Minority Interest -0.21 -0.08 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.85 -1.54 -0.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.33 36.18 33.07
Equity Share Capital 23.65 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.92 3.06 6.99
Diluted EPS 2.92 3.06 6.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.92 3.06 6.99
Diluted EPS 2.92 3.06 6.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited